ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Thousands of people Friday are urging Disneyland to delay reopening for its 65th anniversary next month.

A change.org petition that was started Thursday, a day after Disneyland announced it would reopen to the public on July 17, has nearly reached its goal of 25,000 signatures within a day. The petition says reopening the park now will endanger cast members and guests, especially since there are now more cases of COVID-19 than when Disneyland closed on March 13.

“Health Officials have stated that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 will be worse. So reopening before the 2nd wave even hits us is irresponsible and greedy,” the petition said. “I understand everyone is rejoicing for the reopening of the parks but not during a pandemic where people are DYING, now is not the time.”

Disneyland announced on Wednesday that its Anaheim properties would reopen in phases. The Downtown Disney District would reopen on July 9, and Disneyland and the neighboring Disney California Adventure park would follow suit on July 17. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel would reopen on July 23.

Coronavirus infection rates are up across the country as all states are in different phases of reopening.

The petition is asking Disneyland to delay the opening until cases of COVID-19 drop and health officials say conditions are safer.