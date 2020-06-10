ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced Wednesday proposed plans for a phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort stating that the theme parks could open as early as July 17.
Pending state and local government approvals, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plans to reopen on July 23, and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure park will plan to reopen on July 17.
Additionally, the Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9th.
Attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.
There will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.
The Disneyland Resort will reopen with enhanced health and safety measures. Parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later date cue to large crowd sizes.
Character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable.
Pending governmental approval, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are planned to reopen to guests and members starting on July 23.
Plans to support physical distancing as well as increased cleaning measures, along with a number of other health and safety protocols, will be implemented as part of the phased reopening of the hotels and the Vacation Club.
Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9 in line with the state’s reopening guidelines.
Both parks have been closed since mid-March when stay-at-home orders went into effect.
how do we make a reservation to enter the park when it re-opens and when are we able to make a reservation?