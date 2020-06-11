CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ONTARIO (CBSLA) – The Ontario International Airport is launching a free drive-in movie series next week.

Fans of the San Diego Padres watch the movie “Anchorman” outside of Petco Park at a drive-in movie on June 6, 2020 in San Diego. The event was organized to raise money for the charity Feeding San Diego. (Getty Images)

The airport announced Wednesday it is setting up a makeshift drive-in theater on the northeast corner of the property.

The airport will install two massive 50-foot screens that will show movies on four separate evenings. Moviegoers will be able to tune in through an FM radio signal.

The event is a collaboration between the airport, the city of Ontario and Los Angeles-based Street Food Cinema.

A reservation is required for every car. To reserve your spot, click here.

While the event is free, moviegoers are asked to bring a donation of canned or boxed food to go to local foodbanks.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 19: “Ford v Ferrari” (sold out)
  • July 3: “The Sandlot”
  • July 17: “Princess Bride”
  • July 31: “Napoleon Dynamite”

Every showing begins at 8:30 p.m. There will be several food vendors on site as well.

Like other airports, Ontario has seen passenger traffic plummet since the pandemic began.

