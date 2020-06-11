ONTARIO (CBSLA) – The Ontario International Airport is launching a free drive-in movie series next week.
The airport announced Wednesday it is setting up a makeshift drive-in theater on the northeast corner of the property.
The airport will install two massive 50-foot screens that will show movies on four separate evenings. Moviegoers will be able to tune in through an FM radio signal.
The event is a collaboration between the airport, the city of Ontario and Los Angeles-based Street Food Cinema.
A reservation is required for every car. To reserve your spot, click here.
While the event is free, moviegoers are asked to bring a donation of canned or boxed food to go to local foodbanks.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 19: “Ford v Ferrari” (sold out)
- July 3: “The Sandlot”
- July 17: “Princess Bride”
- July 31: “Napoleon Dynamite”
Every showing begins at 8:30 p.m. There will be several food vendors on site as well.
Like other airports, Ontario has seen passenger traffic plummet since the pandemic began.