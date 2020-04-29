Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Like most airports across the Southland, Ontario International Airport (ONT) has seen a major dip in passenger traffic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Like Los Angeles International Airport, it has seen passenger traffic plummet 90% since March.
The airport reported Wednesday it expects the number of flights to be reduced by 62.4% in May compared to the same month last year.
The airport will average 24 departing flights per day next month. In April, it was averaging 46.
“As bleak as May appears for the aviation industry, preliminary flight schedules for June and beyond show airlines planning to add back flights as more businesses reopen and Americans begin to resume traditional routines and activities,” ONT CEO Mark Thorpe said in a statement.
The airport is receiving $22 million through the CARES Act, the federal relief package signed late last month.