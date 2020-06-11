LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jay Leno is set to host a fundraiser Thursday night for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign featuring singers John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.
Tickets for the event are reportedly priced from $1,000 to $100,000.
Before heading to Southern California, Biden is scheduled to hold an economic roundtable in Philadelphia “on how to make sure the economic reopening is effective and safe and gets America back to work,” according to the campaign.
The event marks Biden’s first visit to the area since March, when he came to Westwood on the heels of his big Super Tuesday win.
Last week, Biden officially clinched the Democratic nomination and is currently searching for a running mate.
President Donald Trump is holding a roundtable of his own Thursday in Dallas for what
the White House described as a discussion on a plan for “holistic revitalization and recovery”.
Trump will later speak at a $580,600-per-couple campaign fundraiser.