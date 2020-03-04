



— Now the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race after a winning nine states on Super Tuesday, Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Westwood Wednesday for a campaign appearance and a fundraiser.

As of Wednesday at 5 a.m., Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held the lead in California with 33.2% of the vote to Biden’s 24.3%, with 93.6% of precincts reporting. But even though Sanders won Super Tuesday’s biggest prize in California, Biden now has a commanding lead in the race with 453 delegates.

Even though Sanders was declared the winner in California, but the state’s vote-tabulating is expected to continue for weeks and it won’t be known until all the votes are counted how many delegates either candidate will take away from the Golden State.

But none of those details seemed to dim Biden’s mood at a rally in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night.

“For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” Biden said. “Just a few days ago, the press and the pundits declared this campaign dead, and then came South Carolina, they had something to say about it. And we were told, well, when we get to Super Tuesday, it’ll be over. Well, it may be over for the other guy.”

The rally was interrupted by two anti-dairy protesters who got onto the stage. One of them was confronted by Biden’s wife, Jill,” before security arrived and carried them away from the podium.

Biden paused his speech during the interruption, but didn’t let it stop his momentum.

“I’m here to report we are very much alive,” he said. “Make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing. This campaign is taking off.”

Even though Sanders lost his front-runner status in rather head-spinning fashion, he maintained his confidence as he spoke to his supporters in Vermont.

“Tonight I tell you with absolute confidence we are gonna win the Democratic nomination, and we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country,” he said. “It is our campaign, our movement which is best positioned to defeat Trump. You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics.”

Biden, who criss-crossed the Los Angeles area Tuesday, is also scheduled to hold a fundraiser Wednesday night hosted by former Paramount Pictures chief Sherry Lansing. Tickets for the event range from $1,000 to $2,800.

