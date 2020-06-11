CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Coachella, Coronavirus, KCAL 9, Riverside County, Stagecoach

INDIO (CBSLA) — New dates for Coachella and Stagecoach were announced Thursday, one day after Riverside County officials said the popular music festivals would not be happening in October as previously rescheduled.

“A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021,” a statement from events organizer Goldenvoice posted to social media said.

Coachella is scheduled to return for two weekends in 2021: April 9-11 and April 16-18. Stagecoach is scheduled to return for one weekend in 2021: April 23-25.

All 2020 pass holders have the option of rolling over their tickets for next year or requesting a refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply