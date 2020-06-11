Comments
INDIO (CBSLA) — New dates for Coachella and Stagecoach were announced Thursday, one day after Riverside County officials said the popular music festivals would not be happening in October as previously rescheduled.
“A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021,” a statement from events organizer Goldenvoice posted to social media said.
Coachella is scheduled to return for two weekends in 2021: April 9-11 and April 16-18. Stagecoach is scheduled to return for one weekend in 2021: April 23-25.
— Coachella (@coachella) June 11, 2020
All 2020 pass holders have the option of rolling over their tickets for next year or requesting a refund.