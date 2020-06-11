Kobe Bryant To Posthumously Receive LA-Area Emmy Governors AwardThe award is presented to an individual, company, or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

LeBron James Partners With Trae Young, Jalen Rose, Skylar Diggins-Smith And Others To Form Voting Rights Group, 'More Than A Vote'The Lakers forward has partnered with other current and former basketball players to form a voting rights group aimed at fighting voter suppression and protecting voting rights.

Report: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson To Be Featured In New DocumentaryLooks like Magic Johnson will be getting the documentary treatment similar to what his friend and rival, Michael Jordan, received from "The Last Dance".