VENTURA (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out just north of Ventura , burning 250 acres Wednesday.
The 10-acre Elizabeth Fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Elizabeth Road, just off Foothill Road, between the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula. It grew to 250 acres by 3 p.m.
The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the fire was burning near power lines and spreading at a moderate speed, pushed along by 5-mile-per-hour winds.
No homes were threatened, but there were high-voltage power lines in the area.
Water-dropping helicopters from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were assisting in the firefight. A fixed-wing air tanker was also spotted dropping water on the flames, and authorities have also dropped fire retardant on the hills.
There was no word on a cause.
Amid hot, dry conditions, multiple brush fires have broke out throughout the region over the past few days. On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in the Sepulveda Pass area along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood.