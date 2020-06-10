CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
VENTURA (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out just north of Ventura , burning 250 acres Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The 10-acre Elizabeth Fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Elizabeth Road, just off Foothill Road, between the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula. It grew to 250 acres by 3 p.m.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the fire was burning near power lines and spreading at a moderate speed, pushed along by 5-mile-per-hour winds.

No homes were threatened, but there were high-voltage power lines in the area.

Water-dropping helicopters from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were assisting in the firefight. A fixed-wing air tanker was also spotted dropping water on the flames, and authorities have also dropped fire retardant on the hills.

There was no word on a cause.

Amid hot, dry conditions, multiple brush fires have broke out throughout the region over the past few days. On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in the Sepulveda Pass area along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood.

