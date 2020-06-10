



– Crews were getting a handle on a brush fire which broke out along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area of Bel-Air early Wednesday morning.

The Sepulveda Fire was reported just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, along the east side of the 405 Freeway south of Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It had grown to 50 acres and was 15% contained as of 4:30 a.m. It was burning in an old burn scar on a west facing slope, the fire department said.

No homes were threatened and there were no evacuation orders. There were no injuries.

About 175 firefighters were battling the fire from the ground with the help of four water-dropping helicopters.

“There is hot spots and there continue to be hot spots,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told reporters early Wednesday morning. This is rugged, remote terrain, some thick brush, some grass area, the light, flashy fuel that spreads quicker through that area. But again, what people need to know, is that we’re getting an upper hand on this, there’s no formal evacuations. And to make sure you adhere to the ready, set, go program. Which is, if you’ve chosen to live in these beautiful communities, you always need to be ready.”

Winds have not been an issue for firefighters so far Wednesday morning, but conditions have been hot and dry since Monday. Multiple brush fires have broke out throughout the region over the past several days. On Tuesday, a fire forced evacuations in Hacienda Heights. Other fires also broke out in the Hollywood Hills, Boyle Heights and near Camp Pendleton.

There was no word on a possible cause to the fire. Two firefighters were being evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Sepulveda Fire is the second fire to break out in this area in the past nine months. On Oct. 28, 2019, the Getty Fire broke out on the west side of the 405 Freeway, near the Getty Center, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. It charred 745 acres and destroyed 10 homes. It was deemed to have been accidentally caused by a tree branch that broke off and landed on some power lines owned by the L.A. Department of Water and Power.