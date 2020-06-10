



– A new art installation has gone up at the Silver Lake Reservoir which is dedicated to black Americans who have been shot to death by police.

The “Say Their Names: Silver Lake Memorial” art project showcases the names of unarmed black Americans from across the U.S. who were killed by police.

It has more than one hundred people listed so far on a chain link fence which circles the reservoir, along its 2.2-mile loop trail.

Project co-organizer Eli Caplan told the Los Angeles Times they chose this location because of its high visibility.

This follows the death of George Floyd late last month in Minneapolis, which has reverberated across Los Angeles and the nation and prompted calls for serious criminal justice reform and an end to police brutality.

On May 25, cell phone captured footage of the violent arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pushed against Floyd’s neck has he repeatedly says he cannot breath. He later died in a hospital. The video sparked outrage and a week-and-a-half of protests across the Los Angeles metro area and throughout the nation calling for law enforcement reform and an end to police brutality.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired and have since been arrested. The officer whose knee was on Floyd’s neck has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to CBS Minnesota, the officers had been dispatched to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.