



— The iconic duo of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are returning to the phone booth.

The cult classic “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is back for the third installation in the saga, “Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music.”

On Tuesday, the official trailer was shared on Twitter with the message, “Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill &Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other.”

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. 🎸⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3 — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

The trailer opens with a woman saying, “25 years ago, you played a concert in front of the entire world. One month ago, you played in Barstow, California for 40 people, most of whom were there for $2 taco night. Bill and Ted, what have you got to say for yourselves?”

“Be excellent to each other,” Winter replies. “And party on dudes,” Reeves says.

“You were supposed to unite the world and save reality as you know it,” the woman says.

The pair then decides to travel to the future where they believe they have written a song that will change the world.

Last March, Reeves and Winter, took to Twitter confirming they would begin filming over summer.

According to the new trailer, the film is set to debut sometime “this summer.”