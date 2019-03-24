SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) – Bill and Ted could be bringing an excellent adventure to the San Gabriel Valley.

The cult classic, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” is returning for the third installation in the saga, “Bill & Ted 3.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the film’s stars, took to Twitter Wednesday to confirm they will begin filming this summer.

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

TMZ reports that according to the Bonita Unified School District, Reeves, Winter, and the rest of production, are welcome to film any high school scenes at the real high school portrayed in the film, San Dimas High School.

BUSD officials told TMZ, “while the district hasn’t been contacted by anyone in the production so far, they’d be thrilled to provide a backdrop in the upcoming installment and would accommodate any filming.”

Although parts of the Bill and Ted film took place at San Dimas High School, most of the high school scenes were actually filmed in Arizona, says TMZ.

Even if filming doesn’t end up happening at the high school, BUSD told TMZ that Keeanu and company are welcome there any time.