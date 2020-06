SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California will allow schools, day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with modifications starting next Friday.

Mark Ghaly, the state’s top health official, said the state will release guidance later Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other sectors. The state’s guidance will also include rules on hotels, casinos, museums, zoos and aquariums and the resumption of music, film and television production.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a methodical four-step process for reopening. Most of the new businesses are part of “Phase 3.” Nail salons will not be included in the list, Ghaly said.

Ghaly stressed that its up to counties to determine whether they are ready to reopen based on their ability to manage an expected increase in the number of those testing positive. He said Thursday that the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations remain stable.

But the state is monitoring and preparing for a potential increase in cases due to broader reopening and mass protests across the state against racial injustice.

On Friday, Newsom ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use a hold that can block the flow of blood to the brain.

The move marked Newsom’s first action following two weeks of protests across the country after the death of George Floyd who died on Memorial Day after a police officer put his knee on his neck for several minutes.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)