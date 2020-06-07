LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands once again took to the streets of Southern California on Sunday to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and voice their calls for change in policing.
Several demonstrations occurred in Los Angeles on Sunday including in Compton, Beverly Hills, and downtown.
By early afternoon, a caravan of vehicles joined communities in Compton headed to downtown, while a handful of others on horses rode to show their support.
Beverly Hills saw a peaceful bicycle protest, and in downtown, LAPD Chief Michel Moore joined dozens on a march from LAPD headquarters to City Hall, followed by a prayer vigil.
Other demonstrations were planned Sunday in Hollywood, Venice, Carson, Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale and the Pacific Palisades.
Meanwhile, officials Sunday announced that the bulk of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles would be leaving, with a few remaining in key areas.
“I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication to duty the Soldiers and Airmen of the Cal Guard exemplified on the streets of California protecting the first amendment rights of all citizens during these extremely trying times,” said California National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. David Baldwin.
