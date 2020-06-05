Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded in a drive-by shooting in downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night.
Just after 10 p.m. the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 1st Street, near L.A. City Hall, when a car drove by and a suspect opened fire.
One man died at the scene and the second was rushed to a hospital. At last report he was in stable condition.
Police are investigating whether the victims were shot after having just left a nearby Black Lives Matter protest.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it was gang related. There was also no description of the suspects.