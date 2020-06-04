



— A feeling of solidarity radiated through the crowd gathered on the steps of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

Protestors have stood outside the building and marched through downtown for several days, as part of ongoing protests across the nation against police brutality, sparked by the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

On Thursday, though they were met with a police presence, the demonstrators largely focused on each other, rather than directing their message at the officers.

In addition to chanting and holding signs, the crowd made space for some to share their stories, giving everyone a chance to be heard.

“This is our first demonstration together,” said one protestor, who brought his daughters with him. “I wanted to send a message to my girls that they’re living in a society that has to come through some real change. I think that…we [must] teach the younger generation about…the strife that has inflicted people of all color, especially black men and women, living here in L.A. and across the country, that we really have to come together and get some real messages to the people that we can make some change.”

He said he remembers the Los Angeles protests that occurred in 1992, after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers for using excessive force against Rodney King.

Many have drawn comparisons between those historical events and the protests happening over the past nine days. This protestor said that he thinks the ability of organizations to mobilize people around one cause has strengthened the ability to protest this time around.

“I think the organization of the march has been significantly different,” he said. “Last time, in ’92, it was almost organic. It just happened overnight. This time, people were mobilized from organizational perspectives, where we saw people that were coming together as one, with a message.”