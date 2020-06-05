LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A multi-agency task force will be investigating crimes committed during the protests over George Floyd’s death, the LAPD announced Friday.
The “Safe LA Task Force” task force is comprised of personnel from the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and Santa Monica Police Department.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore directed the creation of the task force to ” conduct criminal investigations for significant crimes during the civil unrest in Los Angeles which started on May 29, 2020,” an LAPD statement said.
“Ultimately, persons who committed significant crimes such as looting, burglary, robbery, vandalism, arson and assault with great bodily injury will be held accountable for their actions during the past days,”
police said.
Earlier this week, LAPD released data showing more than 2,700 people were arrested during the riots, the vast majority of which were for looting.
Members of the public and the media are being asked to help identify any suspects and are urged to call 213-486-
6840. Tipsters may also submit an online tip, video or pictures to SAFELATIPS@lapd.online.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.