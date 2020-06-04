LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police were investigating Thursday after a police officer posted a photo on Instagram that showed him holding a baton over what appeared to be a bloody sidewalk during Sunday protests against police brutality in Long Beach.
The officer, 26-year-old Jacob Delgado, posted the photo to his Instagram story at about 9 p.m. Sunday and later deleted it, according to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story. Around the same time, officers were clashing with protesters and looters, and the National Guard was being called in to restore peace.
“The images depicted here are very disturbing and are not in line with the high standards we hold our officers accountable for,” Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said in a statement.
According to the department, its social media policy requires “officers to use appropriate discretion when posting photographs or speech that may jeopardize investigations or discredit our apartment.”
The department said Delgado would be removed from his patrol duties and could face disciplinary action.
Delgado graduated from the Long Beach Police Department’s recruit academy in May 2019, according to a release from the department.
