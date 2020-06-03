LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach police Tuesday responded to a controversial photo which shows an officer pointing a less-than-lethal weapon near a young girl during the George Floyd protest.
The photo, which was snapped during Sunday protest by Long Beach State University’s The Daily 49er student newspaper, appears to show the officer pointing the weapon in the direction of the girl as she sits on a man’s shoulders.
There’s no indication the officer fired the weapon, or that the girl or the man were ever hurt.
Long Beach police said they were investigating the incident and provided CBSLA the following statement Tuesday:
We agree the image is disturbing and we all share the community’s concerns for the safety of the child, the peaceful demonstrators, and the officers. We do know that this image was taken at the time that violent disrupters were throwing bottles and pyrotechnics that could cause great bodily injury to anyone in the area.”
On Sunday afternoon, what started out as a peaceful protest quickly degenerated into looting in Long Beach’s Pike area. Several businesses were ransacked or set ablaze and multiple police cruisers were damaged. The looters at one point set off fireworks in the direction of officers.
75 people were arrested on charges of looting, burglary and curfew violations.
Seems to me he is pointing it at the body of the man she is sitting upon. Ya know, you media are the ones attempting to ignite the fires of discontent….
the police officer isnt even pointing at that guy with the girl. Hes pointing and looking at someone on the right of him.