LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target Corp. is temporarily shuttering 23 stores in Southern California and dozens more across the U.S. after looting, violence, and property damage following a wave of protests nationwide.
Stores scheduled to close include several located in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Long Beach, and others, as many as 50 locations statewide and 175 across the U.S., the Minneapolis-based retailer announced.
A Target store at 7th and Fig in downtown L.A. and another at the Beverly Grove shopping center were among those that have been looted in the last week.
The closures were initially announced Saturday, but a Target spokesperson told the OC Register the “situation remains incredibly dynamic” and could bring even further closures.
As of Tuesday, the list of temporary store closures includes:
- 620 S. Virgil Ave. Suite 100, Los Angeles
- 735 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
- 3535 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles
- 8480 Beverly Blvd., Suite 1A, Los Angeles
- 1330 E. 17th St., Santa Ana
- 809 N. Azusa Ave., Azusa
- 2270 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
- 5760 E. 7th St., Long Beach
- 5600 Whittier Blvd., Commerce
- 2700 W. 120th St., Hawthorne
- 6750 Cherry Ave., Long Beach
- 1441 W 17th St., Santa Ana
- 8800 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera
- 1601 Kingsdale Ave., Redondo Beach
- 3600 Rosemead Blvd., Rosemead
- 1701 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro
- 5700 Firestone Blvd., South Gate
- 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
- 10861 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
- 27320 W Lugonia Ave, Redlands
- 3433 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance
- 651 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Carson
Analysts say each Target store employs anywhere from 200 to 500 workers.
The Target on S. La Cienega was Fedco in 1992, and was looted then. Enough!