LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Several Target stores across Los Angeles remained shuttered Monday — after at least two stores were looted over the weekend during the George Floyd protests — while e-commerce giant Amazon was forced to decrease deliveries in order to keep its drivers safe.
A Target store in the Beverly Grove shopping center was looted Saturday, while a downtown L.A. Target was also hit by looters Friday.
Twenty Target locations were closed Sunday across L.A. and Orange counties. On Monday, that number was down considerably.
Employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.
According to its website, the following stores were closed Monday:
- West Hollywood: 7100 Santa Monica Blvd.
- Beverly Grove: 8480 Beverly Blvd Ste 1A
- Koreatown: 620 S Virgil Ave Ste 100
- Mid-City: 1302 S. La Brea Ave, Ste A.
- West L.A.: 11840 W. Santa Monica Blvd.
- Downtown L.A.: 735 S Figueroa St
- USC Village: 3131 S. Hoover St.
Meanwhile, Amazon said Sunday that it has adjusted its routes and suspended deliveries to keep its drivers safe in some cities, including Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.
Spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman said Amazon is also abiding by local curfews that have required people to remain off streets after a specified hour at night.
The city of L.A. has another curfew order which runs from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Long Beach also have curfew orders.
