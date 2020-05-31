LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A countywide curfew has been issued in Los Angeles starting at 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday after a weekend of unrest. Violation of the curfew could lead to a fine of up to $1,000 or arrest.
Why was a curfew issued?
The countywide curfew was issued after looting in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Santa Monica and other cities over the past few days following outrage over the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died shortly after ex-police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck as he was being arrested. Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, leading to a rallying cry of protesters chanting “I can’t breathe” in cities across the country and world.
City vs. County Curfews
The countywide curfew now supersedes citywide curfews, according to an update from L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn.
What are the restrictions?
The Executive Order signed by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors states the following:
“No person… shall be upon a public street, avenue, boulevard, place, walkway, alley, park or public area or unimproved private realty in the county.”
The order does not apply to law enforcement, emergency responders, people traveling to and from work, experiencing homelessness or seeking medical treatment.
