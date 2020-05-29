



David Price hasn’t suited up to play a game for the Los Angeles Dodgers yet, but he is already making an impact on the organization.

According to baseball writer Francys Romero, the newly acquired lefty will pay each of the minor league players in the Dodgers’ system who aren’t on the team’s 40-man roster $1,000 during the month of June.

The move comes in the wake of several franchises throughout the league deciding against continuing to pay their minor league players as we head into June. It was reported by Baseball America that the Dodgers will continue paying their minor league players $400 per week past the original May 31 date, but it’s unclear how long that will continue.

The 34-year-old Price was traded to the Dodgers this offseason as part of the deal that brought Mookie Betts to the City of Angels. It’s notable that Price is making this gesture particularly in the wake of a proposal by MLB owners that, if accepted, would see his own salary for this season cut from $32 million to about $7 million this season.

Meanwhile, according to a report earlier this month, the L.A. Angels will furlough some of the club’s non-playing staff beginning June 1.