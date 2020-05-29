



— Chants of “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe” filled the air on Foothill Blvd. in Rancho Cucamonga Friday night.

Over 100 protestors gathered in the Inland Empire, joining crowds in downtown Los Angeles and across the nation in denouncing the Minneapolis death of George Floyd earlier in the week.

By 10 p.m., San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies had declared an unlawful assembly, but much of the crowd remained. Protestors said they planned to continue marching down Foothill Blvd.

At least one person was detained, and there are reports that bottles were thrown at deputies earlier in the evening. However, the protests remained largely peaceful, following Thursday night demonstrations that became violent and led to nine people arrested.

On Monday, cell phone captured footage of the violent arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd in Minneapolis. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pushed against Floyd’s neck has he repeatedly says he cannot breath. He later died in a hospital.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired Tuesday. The ex-officer shown with his knee against Floyd’s neck was identified as Derek Chauvin. On Friday, he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to CBS Minnesota, the officers had been dispatched to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.

Video of the arrest spread on social media and has sparked protests nationwide. During violent protests in Minneapolis Thursday night, protesters took over a police precinct and set it ablaze.

