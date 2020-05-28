



— Orange County reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 142.

The county also reported 100 new cases, tallying to 5,744 total cases since the pandemic began.

Officials said 59 of the deaths so far have been skilled nursing home residents. As of Wednesday, 735 skilled nursing facility residents had tested positive for the virus in Orange County. So far, 22 nursing homes, two assisted living facilities, and two care homes have experienced outbreaks — which the Orange County Health Care Agency defines as two or more confirmed cases.

The number of hospitalizations in O.C. dropped from 274 to 255, but the number of patients in intensive care increased from 101 to 105.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports that as of Thursday, 375 inmates have tested positive for the virus. However, 329 of them have recovered. Only 15 inmates are currently sick, and 112 inmates are awaiting test results.

The total number of people tested throughout the county is 112,004.

In an order that went into effect Saturday, Orange County Public Health made cloth face-coverings a requirement for all residents and visitors in public places, while visiting businesses, at work, or if unable to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people who are not of their households.

The updated public health order came as Orange County clears the way for reopening retail stores, dining rooms, and personal services like hair salons.

Previously, Orange County had mandated masks only for workers who interact with the public.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to distribute $75 million in federal funding across all cities. County CEO Frank Kim said Thursday that he and his staff are working to get the money out as quickly as possible.

Orange County received a total of $554 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill. According to officials, $453 million will be used on expenses including overtime for first responders and healthcare workers, as well as public health and medical costs.

Under the plan approved Thursday, the $75 million will be dispersed evenly in each of the five supervisorial districts.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)