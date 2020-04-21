



— Orange County’s supervisors will consider stepping up its restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic by mandating face coverings for all grocery store and restaurant workers and closing golf courses and beaches.

A proposal to require face coverings for workers of essential businesses was rejected two weeks ago for lack of support. But it is under consideration again after Orange County’s chief health officer, Dr. Nichole Quick, issued a recommendation “strongly encouraging” face coverings for workers at essential businesses that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Support for face masks and coverings is growing throughout the county. Supervisor Doug Chaffee has called on workers in drug and grocery stores to wear face coverings, while Westminster’s interim city manager, Sherry Johnson, has issued an order mandating them at essential businesses with four or more employees and have come in contact with he public.

In Costa Mesa, city officials have required face coverings for essential businesses, and its City Council with consider ratifying it their meeting Tuesday night. Irvine has also mandated that retail store workers wear face coverings and compel their customers to do the same.

The board will also consider closing its public golf courses until further notice, and a temporary closure of beaches with temperatures forecast to rise into the 80s and 90s this week. The move comes as Riverside and Ventura counties ease their outdoor restrictions.

