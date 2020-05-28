Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The enshrinement ceremony for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the rest of the inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jerry Colangelo, the former owner of the Phoenix Suns and the current chair of Naismith, told ESPN Wednesday that the ceremony will be moved to the spring of 2021.
The ceremonies for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 will remain separate, however.
Along with Bryant, the 2020 class, one of the most star-studded ever, includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Rudy Tomjanovich.
It had been originally slated to take place the weekend of Aug. 28-30 in Springfield, Mass., home of the Hall.
Bryant — a five-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and 18-time All-Star — was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously in April.