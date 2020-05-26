



— In the latest sign of life returning to normal, stores could reopen as soon as today — but will the shoppers return?

Non-essential retail stores across Southern California have been closed since March. On Monday, the state announced in-store retail shopping could reopen — with county approval.

Having stores reopen would be a relief for new dad Hakon Balyan, who says it’s better to check out baby gear in person.

“I know you can shop on Amazon, and get everything delivered to your home, but it’s just different when you go out,” he said. “You see people, you interact with them.”

Malls in Orange and San Bernardino counties have reopened Tuesday. Los Angeles County Public Health officials are expected to announced Tuesday whether malls can reopen and in-store shopping may resume.

The hope is that resuming in-store shopping will help revive, and in some cases save, stores that have lost out on nearly three months of sales. But if their doors open, will the customers come?

Kate Weissmuller said she wasn’t so sure.

“I’d rather go in stores so I can kind of see what the fabric is like and envision myself, but I’m not doing that until it’s more safe,” she said.

County leaders are also discussing the next phase of reopening, which would include nail and hair salons, according to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.