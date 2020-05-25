LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health Monday announced the statewide reopening of in-store retail shopping, a major step in the state’s loosening of shutdown orders issued in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The reopening of stores is subject to approval by individual county health departments, and it was not immediately clear when Los Angeles County might lift its current restrictions that only allow curbside service at nonessential retail shops.
“Thank you, Governor Newsom. As we continue to battle this virus, this policy will make all the difference to the small businesses in our communities that are struggling to survive this crisis,” Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted Monday.
— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 25, 2020
Personal services, such as hair and nail salons and barber shops, are not included in the state’s definition of retail.
The guidance for in-person shopping already in place for certain counties now applies statewide, though stores will still have to observe multiple health precautions including social distancing requirements and the final determination lies with county officials.
Monday’s announcement came as Gov. Gavin Newsom released guidelines for resuming in-person services at churches and other houses of worship.
“As sectors continue to open with changes that aim to lower risk, remember that COVID-19 is still present in our communities,” Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s public health officer and director of the health department, said. “As more of us may be leaving our homes, keeping physical distance, wearing face coverings in public, and washing your hands frequently are more important than ever to help protect yourself and those around you.”
