Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 46 more field offices throughout the state this week after reopening nearly two dozen offices earlier this month.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 46 more field offices throughout the state this week after reopening nearly two dozen offices earlier this month.
Starting Thursday, the following facilities will serve customers with appointments or specific transactions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:
- Bell Gardens
- Bellflower
- Chula Vista
- ClovisColusa
- Corte Madera
- Daly City
- El Cajon
- Eureka
- Fairfield
- Fremont
- Fresno
- North Garberville
- Hawthorne
- Laguna Hills
- Merced
- Newhall
- Oakland Coliseum
- Pasadena
- Pittsburg
- Pleasanton
- Pomona
- Poway
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Riverside East
- Roseville
- Sacramento
- San Bernardino
- San Diego Clairemont
- San Luis Obispo
- San Mateo
- San Ysidro
- Santa Clara
- South Lake Tahoe
- South Sacramento
- Temecula
- Thousand Oaks
- Torrance
- Tracy
- Turlock
- Van Nuys
- Ventura
- Victorville
- Visalia
- West Covina
- Westminster