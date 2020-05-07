



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California DMV announced that it will be reopening 25 field offices beginning Friday for in-person visits, including several across the Southland.

The DMV will be reopening field offices in Los Angeles (3615 S. Hope St.), Arleta, Lancaster, Fontana, Inglewood, Santa Ana, Glendale, Montebello and Fullerton.

Customers must have appointments to enter and will be required to wear a face covering. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This comes after DMV’s chief hinted earlier this week that offices could reopen in May.

California’s approximately 170 DMV field offices have been closed since March 27. Customers have been forced to take care of things like vehicle title transfers or complex vehicle registration renewals online.

As a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security pushed back the REAL ID deadline a full year, from October of 2020 to October 2021. The California DMV had faced a surge of customers in recent months due to those REAL ID requirements.

The California DMV last month extended driver’s licenses that were due to expire during the pandemic. Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that would have expired between March and May will now be valid through May 31, 2020.

While many transactions, such as renewing your vehicle’s registration, can be completed online, the following transactions can only be completed in-person at a DMV office: