SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Starting Thursday, Seal Beach will open beaches over the weekend and extend beach hours as part of phase two and three of the city’s “Beach in Motion” reopening plan.
The beach will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week though beachgoers will be required to remain active.
Active, non-gathering activities include walking, running, swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, skim-boarding, kayaking, fishing, kiteboarding, etc.
Beachgoers must stay moving along the beach or while in the ocean and social distancing must also be practiced.
The 1st, 8th, and 10th Street Beach Parking Lots will also reopen, however, 50 percent of the parking spaces will be closed to meet social distancing requirements. Drivers will be required to park in every other parking stall.
The city will also enter Phase Two of the Gum Grove Nature Park reopening plan.
Starting at dawn Friday, May 22, the Gum Grove Nature Park will open for active use activities from dawn until dusk, seven days a week.
Here’s a list of what is permitted under the reopening plan:
- Social distancing requirements remain in place.
- Park is open to active recreation only including walking, running, biking, hiking, dog walking, bird watching, photography, etc.
- Park is closed to passive uses such as picnicking, loitering, sitting, standing or stopping.
- Parking will be open at both entrances off Avalon Drive & Seal Beach Boulevard at Heron Point.
Find more information about Seal Beach’s reopening plan at sealbeachca.gov.