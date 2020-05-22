JOSHUA TREE (CBSLA) — Workers at Joshua Park National Park say they are ready for the crowds expected to visit the park over Memorial Day Weekend.
The park has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and finally reopened earlier this week.
Many of the trails inside the park are now one-way paths to help with social distancing. Campsites are also limited to six people.
Bathrooms are open throughout the park but without water or hand sanitizer — those visiting are advised to bring their own.
After being closed for weeks, the parks have new visitors roaming the grounds.
“There’s an increased number of tortoises on the road, lots of snakes, and most excitingly, a whole bunch of bighorn sheep,” said Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent David Smith.
“In campgrounds, we’ve never seen bighorn sheep hanging out before,” Smith said. “So the one silverling of the last two months has been an opportunity for wildlife to have run of the park again.”
The park’s visitor centers will be closed over the weekend but entrance fees of $30 per vehicle will be enforced.