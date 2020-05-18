Comments
JOSHUA TREE (CBSLA) — Joshua Tree National Park has reopened after shutting down because of the coronavirus crisis.
Visitors can get back on the park’s famous trails and roads, and access the bathrooms. However, most campgrounds and all visitor centers remain closed.
Entrances will be staffed, but the park will not collect fees at this time.
All programs and permits for special-use activities have been canceled.
Across the country, all national parks are starting to open up access in phases.