LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With its season still postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that it has canceled the All-Star Game which was scheduled to take place at LAFC’s home field, the Banc of California Stadium.
The All-Star Game, which was set for July 29, would have pitted the best MLS players against a team of all-stars from Liga MX, Mexico’s top flight league.
Instead, the game will now be moved to 2021 at the same venue.
Fans who purchased will receive automatic refunds through Ticketmaster within two weeks.
The MLS has suspended play since March 12, just two games into the regular season, which runs from late February into November.
MLS players can use their team’s outdoor fields for individual training, but group training is suspended through at least June 1.
LA Galaxy players began using fields at Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday.