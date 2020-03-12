LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Major League Soccer is suspending its season due the coronavirus.
The league announced Wednesday it is suspending the season immediately for a period of at least 30 days.
This comes one day after the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.
The MLS season began in late February and runs through November. Los Angeles has two MLS teams: the L.A. Football Club and the L.A. Galaxy.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.