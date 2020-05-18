



– The Los Angeles Lakers reopened their El Segundo practice facility Saturday for players to conduct workouts, and the Clippers are reportedly set to follow suit by reopening their Playa Vista practice facility on Monday.

Lakers point guard Quinn Cook was one of the first players to work out at the facility.

“We drove through the gate and they had a whole station outside…and there’s two nurses out there, before we got out of the car they had to take our temperature,” Cook told fellow Laker Jared Dudley in an Instagram live Sunday. “Andrew, our equipment guy, he had our flip-flops already right there, so we had to leave whatever we wore.”

He said he was only able to take his mask off once the workouts began.

“And me and Devontae Cacok were the only players in there. And we had to wear our masks in the training room. But once we were on the floor, working, and in the weight room, working, we could take our masks off to work.”

The Clippers are scheduled to reopen the Honey Training Center to players on Monday, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

It will be open for players to conduct limited workouts, rehabilitation and physical wellness activities, the Times reports.

The NBA has not played a regular season game in more than two months. It suspended all play on March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Golbert tested positive for coronavirus. The league and the players’ union has been working frantically to determine if and how to resume the season. The Lakers and Clippers had the No. 1 and No. 2 records respectively in the Western Conference when play was suspended.