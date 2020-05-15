



– The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to reopen their El Segundo practice facility on Saturday as L.A. health officials continue to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions , according to a report Friday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania says that the Lakers have received clearance to reopen from local health officials in L.A.

However, the reopening will be on a limited basis. The facility will not be open seven days a week.

It’s unclear how many players would be allowed in at one time, whether they would be able to scrimmage against one another and what kind of time limit would be on the practice sessions. Multiple NBA teams have already reopened their facilities based on the health orders in their own states.

Last week, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that he “think we’re still a long way away from returning to play.”

Charania had reported last week that the Lakers were indeed targeting May 16 as the reopening date.

The NBA has not played a regular season game in more than two months. It suspended all play on March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Golbert tested positive for coronavirus. The league and the players’ union has been working frantically to determine if and how to resume the season. The Lakers had the No. 1 record in the Western Conference when play was suspended.

The Lakers last month received criticism after receiving $4.6 million through the federal aid package which was designed to provide relief to thousands of small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers later returned the money.