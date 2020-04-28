LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NBA says it will allow players to begin returning to team facilities for voluntary workout starting on May 8.

With certain state and local governments starting to ease their restrictions on non-essential businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA says it is working with teams to make their practice facilities available for use by players for workouts.

Under the NBA’s new rules, no more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time, no head or assistant coaches can participate, group activities like practices or scrimmages would remain prohibited, and players will not be allowed to use non-team facilities like public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular is taking extensive steps to keep its players safe, reaching out to Los Angeles city officials to discuss the possibility of reopening its El Segundo facility on May 8 — a week before the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire.

According to ESPN, the Lakers’ discussed the idea of making a workout schedule with players and plans to create a facility hygiene officer who will oversee daily cleaning and sterilizing of workout areas. The new precautionary steps include taking each players’ temperature while they are still in their cars, providing all players and staff with personal protective equipment and giving each player a 90-minute workout time slot. Food will also no longer be provided buffet style.

The Lakers had two players test positive for COVID-19. They have not been identified, but they have since recovered.

There is still no date or plan in place for restarting the NBA season, which was abruptly put on hold after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.