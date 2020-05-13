LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A California NCAA Division II conference has made the decision to cancel all sporting competitions for this upcoming fall term. It comes on the heels of news that California State University and University of California system officials expect that nearly all their classes will stay in a virtual format in the fall and their campuses will likely remain mostly shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The California College Collegiate Association (CCCA) reported Tuesday that “NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020.”
The announcement came after CSU Chancellor Timothy White told the board of trustees during an online meeting Tuesday that most classes at its 23 campuses will remain online, but for a few exceptions.
12 of the 13 CCCA schools are in the CSU System. CCCA includes Cal State Dominguez Hills, Cal State East Bay, Cal State LA, Cal State Monterey Bay, Cal State San Bernardino, Cal State San Marcos, Cal Poly Pomona, Chico State, Humboldt State, San Francisco State, Sonoma State, Stanislaus State and UC San Diego.
“The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members,” the organization said in a news release.