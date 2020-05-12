



– When the fall term starts, students in both the Cal State and University of California systems will likely still be taking most of their classes online, officials said Tuesday.

A UC spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that it does not expect any of its 10 campuses to reopen fully for in-person classes by the fall.

“At this juncture, it’s likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall,” said UC spokesman Stett Holbrook in an email to CBS2. “We will be exploring a mixed approach with some material delivered in classroom and lab settings while other classes will continue to be online.”

Meanwhile, CSU Chancellor Timothy White told the board of trustees during an online meeting Tuesday that most classes at its 23 campuses will remain online, but for a few exceptions.

There will be “limited exceptions for in-person activities that cannot be delivered virtually, are indispensable to the university’s core mission and can be conducted within the rigorous standards of safety and welfare,” White said.

He said such exceptions could include clinical nursing classes, life-science laboratory courses and interactive architecture or engineering programs.

“This is a new and expensive reality for us,” White said. “For those limited courses where in-person instruction is indispensable and can be justified, enrollment per section will be less.”

Late last month, lawsuits were filed against the CSU and UC systems demanding that the unused portions of campus fees be refunded back to students.

USC has also been hit with several lawsuits after refusing to return campus fees as well.

All universities in California have been running classes virtually since Mid-March.

