LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Pico Rivera is launching free drive-up coronavirus testing for all its residents beginning Tuesday.
The new site will begin providing free testing at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena at 9 a.m. To receive a test, you must make an appointment online first.
“No one will be denied,” the city said in a news release. Priority will be given to city residents, but people from the surrounding area can also sign up.
The tests are being conducted in conjunction with the nonprofit group US Health Fairs, which is also doing free testing in the city of Carson.
Test results will be received within 24 to 36 hours, officials said.
As of Monday, Pico Rivera had 263 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.
Countywide, over 240,000 people have been tested, with 12 percent returning positive results for the disease.