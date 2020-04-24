Comments
CARSON (CBSLA) — The city of Carson will offer free COVID-19 tests to all residents beginning Monday.
CARSON (CBSLA) — The city of Carson will offer free COVID-19 tests to all residents beginning Monday.
In a press release Friday, the city council said those interested in receiving a test can register online and book an appointment. Every resident is eligible, even those who are not showing symptoms.
The new test center will be located outside the East Wing of the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center and will be drive-up or walk-up only.
Test results will be available in 24 to 36 hours, according to the release.
The city of Carson currently has 199 positive cases of coronavirus, officials said.