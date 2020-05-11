LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Outdoor recreational areas are opening up in Long Beach Monday, along with beaches in Seal Beach — but with restrictions in place.
People who have been staying safe at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus are now able to take to the bike and pedestrian paths in Long Beach Monday. However, with parking lots remaining closed, those activities will be available mostly to locals.
Tennis courts, archery ranges and disc golf will also be opened up for play in Long Beach.
Further south, Seal Beach will open up the sand, with new rules. The beaches will be open Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours for active use. Picnics or gatherings on the sand will not be allowed.
Parking lots in Seal Beach will also remain closed to discourage people from flocking to the area.
Hiking trails in Los Angeles County had opened up over the weekend, drawing people in masks observing social distancing guidelines. In Huntington Beach, despite the partial reopening, there were protests demanding a full reopening.