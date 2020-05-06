



– After nearly two months of being shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak, some retailers in Los Angeles County will finally be allowed to reopen their doors Friday, while Angelenos will also finally be able to hit hiking trails again.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Wednesday announced that trails and golf courses in L.A. County will be allowed to reopen Friday.

Furthermore, florists, car dealerships, toy stores, book stores, clothing stores, sporting goods stores and music stores will also be allowed to open for curbside pickup only.

Barger cautioned that the reopening process for L.A. County will likely be slower than others do to its sheer size.

“What’s best for other counties may not necessarily be right for Los Angeles County as we are the most densely populated county in the state, our guidelines will certainly look different for others,” Barger said.

The exact details are still being finalized, Barger said, and will be posted on L.A. County’s website before Friday.

The reopening plans came as L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported another 55 coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 851 new cases. It brings L.A. County’s death toll to 1,367, and its total number of cases to 28,644.

All this comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state will begin moving into the second phase of his four-phase reopening plan, which involves reopening businesses and workplaces that are deemed low-risk because they can easily enact social distancing guidelines.

However, it remains unclear whether L.A. County’s reopening plans will also apply to the city of L.A. On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti seemed to indicate that L.A. would not be ready to do so Friday.

“We want to make sure that we don’t do something reckless, and say, ‘Hey, we got out there a week or two weeks early,’ just to score political points,” Garcetti said.