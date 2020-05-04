Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — An emergency meeting will take place Monday to discuss whether the Ventura County Fair should be canceled.
VENTURA (CBSLA) — An emergency meeting will take place Monday to discuss whether the Ventura County Fair should be canceled.
The county’s Department of Food and Agriculture’s board of directors and staff will meet virtually at 9:30 a.m. to discuss whether to cancel the 2020 fair, which was set to start July 31 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.
The Ventura County Fairgrounds have been closed since early April because of the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
The move comes after the Orange County Fair made the decision to cancel this year’s fair, its first cancellation since World War II. San Bernardino and San Diego have also canceled their county fairs, along with the California State Fair.
The LA County Fair, however, remains on for September.