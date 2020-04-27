COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Officials will meet Monday morning to decide whether to cancel the OC Fair over the threat of coronavirus, after a report that the event’s chair has recommended its cancellation.
The annual three-week event was scheduled to kick off on July 17. The OC Fair attracted more than a million people last year, but the event’s popularity could put the community at risk, according to Sandra Cervantes, chair of the OC Fair and Event Center’s board of directors.
“The safety of the community is our main priority and based on the current landscape holding, a fair which attracts thousands of people would be very difficult with physical-distancing restrictions,” Cervantes wrote in an email, according to the Orange County Register.
San Bernardino and San Diego have already canceled their county fairs. The California State Fair has also been canceled.
In her email, Cervantes said it would not be feasible to hold the fair later in the year, and instead recommended a virtual fair with contests, competitions, entertainment and concessions.
The OC Fair and Event Center board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, and will be live-streamed at ocfair.com.
The LA County Fair is still scheduled to start on Sept. 4.