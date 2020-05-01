



— Vanessa Bryant shared a loving message to her daughter Gianna, or Gigi, Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday.

On Instagram, Bryant posted a photo of her daughter writing, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

Bryant also shared a photo of a bracelet that is in production to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita foundation.

She asked that her followers commemorate Gigi’s birthday by wearing red, sharing a photo, and writing an act of kindness in the caption and use the hashtag PlayGigisWay.

“Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay,” she wrote.

On the morning of Jan. 26, Gianna, her father Kobe Bryant, and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the Calabasas hills amid heavy fog.