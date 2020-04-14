



— Residents across the Southland are already adjusting to a new way of life as events are canceled and postponed due to restrictions on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the state will begin considering how and when to lift some of the restrictions included in the current stay-at-home order without inducing a surge in new cases. The announcement left many wondering what events, if any, they may be able to attend this summer and fall.

The governor suggested that sporting events, concerts, and other large events would not resume for several months.

MORE: Coronavirus: Newsom Looks To 6 Keys For California To Transition From ‘Surge To Suppression’

“It’s a strong stance to take, and I’m proud of him,” said Pasadena resident Eric Kristensson. He said he thinks postponing events for the foreseeable future is in everyone’s best interest.

“It admits the gravity of the situation,” he said.

However, not everyone agrees.

“We’re just like animals in cages now,” said Gretchen Anderson. “This is a disservice. We really need outdoor activities. We really need to be given hope and reassurance.”

While the Dodgers had no comment, the Angels said they hope to bring baseball back to fans this season. Most summer events are still up in the air.