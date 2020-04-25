



— Summer-like temperatures hitting Southern California are giving some Angelenos the blues as Stay-At-Home orders persist during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d probably be at The Grove shopping,” said one resident.

There are many other things locals would rather be doing on the sunny days we’ve seen so far this weekend than sitting at home, but during this time of physical distancing, it’s become a necessity.

Rather than flocking to beaches and events in L.A. County, people are getting their daily dose of sunshine from their own backyards.

In the neighboring Orange County, there were different sights and sounds this weekend as people flocked to Huntington Beach to surf, swim and sunbathe.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame was eerily quiet on Saturday and on Ventura Boulevard, it was too hot to be out unless physical distancing to get ice cream.

Usual places to cool off around the city were closed, including beaches, pools and playgrounds.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was worried the heat wave would bring outs crowds, so he issued a warning on Friday.

“Keep that in mind and do the right thing this weekend,” Garcetti said. “If you go out and hit the beaches and the trails, the ‘Safer at Home’ orders will last longer, more people will be sick and more will die. But if you stay home this weekend, our case numbers will drop and it will stop the spread of this virus and be able to start reopening the city sooner.”

LADWP says there’s plenty of power to keep air conditioners running.

In fact, power usage is down 15 percent since before the shutdown orders.